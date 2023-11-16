Tinder recently hosted an exclusive concert for Arizona State University students with Grammy Award-nominated rapper Saweetie as the headliner and Baby Tate as the opener.

The free concert was held at Arizona’s Financial Theater in celebration of ASU scoring the top spot in Tinder’s Swipe-Off™ Challenge, which encouraged students to ‘Tap In’ to the possibilities that come from meeting new people as they returned to campus for the new school year.

The platinum recording rapper performed her biggest hits such as Icy Girl, My Type and Tap In while Baby Tate sang fan favorite, Hey, Mickey!

