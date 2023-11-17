Grammy award-winning artist and humanitarian, 21 Savage, set the stage ablaze with his inaugural European show in Paris on Wednesday night. The iconic Zenith venue was sold out for the event, attracting a star-studded audience that included notable figures like Hugo Ekitiké, Layvin Kurzawa, Koba La D, Axel Julien, Freeze Corleone, and more.

The electrifying performance featured opening acts by Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold, creating an unforgettable experience for fans. Following the show’s success, 21 Savage hosted an afterparty to celebrate the milestone night with VIP guests.

Fresh from the triumph of the “It’s All a Blur Tour” alongside Drake, 21 Savage embarks on his European tour, commemorating his recent immigration status victory. This tour carries special significance as it marks his return to Europe, a continent he left as a child.

21 Savage’s journey has been marked by immigration challenges since 2019, making this tour a poignant moment in his career. The artist, who secured five nominations for the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards, continues to make waves globally. His nominations include Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Spin Bout You” with Drake and “Sittin on Top of the World” with Burna Boy. Additionally, he is recognized for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for the collaboration with Drake on “Rich Flex” and their joint album “Her Loss,” nominated for Best Rap Album. As 21 Savage asserts his presence in the music industry, the European tour underscores his resilience and influence on a global scale.