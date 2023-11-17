Today, Amazon Music revealed its exclusive role as the official merchandise provider for Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All! North American Tour. Fans attending the 16-date tour, commencing on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in Highland, CA, will have access to exclusive, official artist merchandise both online and at the merch booth in every venue.

Amazon Music offers an expanded collection, building on the “It’s Time” tee-shirt, tote, and tumbler released by Mariah Carey on November 1. Fans can explore and purchase the new items exclusively at the Mariah Carey first-ever official Amazon store at Amazon.com/MariahCarey.

The Mariah Carey and Amazon Music merch collection, dedicated to the “Queen of Christmas” and her festive tour, includes special designs across t-shirts, hoodies, hats, totes, and a rhinestone-studded Mariah Carey jean jacket, exclusively available at tour venues. Five of these unique designs will also be accessible on Mariah Carey’s official Amazon store and the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop.

Advertisement