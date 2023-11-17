Before the surprise surprise release of Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 in September, it had been over a decade (Vol. 2 was released in 2011) since DJ Premier released a volume of the fan-favorite series.

As is the case with every Volume, every beat has its own unique origin story; from who they initially may have been produced for, to why they ended up collecting “dust.” The beats may be dusty, but they still bang, and one of Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 standouts, “In Moe,” has now added another chapter to its story, as the instrumental has been graced with vocals from legendary multi-hyphenate Common.

While it’s been far too long since they last collaborated, Preem and Common demonstrate they still “play life and music in the same key,” and just like they did with “The 6th Sense” (the lead single from Common’s classic, and Grammy Nominated Like Water For Chocolate album), DJ Premier and Common catch lightning in a bottle again with “In Moe” (Speculation). “In Moe” (Speculation) is now available at all DSP’s and you can now watch the video below.

“In October, I posted a clip of me playing the “In Moe” (Instrumental) Vinyl on IG, and the comments went crazy. It’s currently at 4.4 million views. Artists like Busta Rhymes, Action Bronson, and Common said they would love to rhyme on it” DJ Premier shares.

“Common delivered a dope verse that same week. On the night of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame event, Chaka Khan went on her IG Live during her induction and brought Common onstage during her performance to do the Melle Mel verse of “I Feel For You.” I called him the next morning to see if we could do a video at my studio while he was still in NY. We only had a short window, due to me going to 45 King’s funeral, and then to another wake later that night for my co-manager’s father-in-law. The energy was very positive that day, and we accomplished the mission. “

In addition to their new single and video “In Moe” (Speculation) being released (Common’s first new single in over two years), Premier will also be performing at tonight’s 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain. Preem will perform alongside Feid, as their collaboration, “Le Pido A Dios,” is nominated for Best Hip-Hop/Rap Song.