In an electrifying collaboration, Roc Nation’s breakout artist RJAE from New Orleans and Milwaukee’s rising star Huey V release their latest music video, “Derek Jeter,” directed by Taya Simmons of Get Shot By a Girl Productions.

Featured in Roc Nation’s Humble Soles mixtape, the video showcases RJAE’s and Huey V’s rap prowess, as they trade verses over the track’s resonant bassline. The artists effortlessly deliver sharp lyrical content with distinctive flows. The video weaves between scenes of the duo elegantly navigating the streets in a hearse symbolizing the demise of their competition, and commanding a stage in an old church, passionately narrating their stories.

“Derek Jeter” is part of the Humble Soles mixtape, a Roc Nation project commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. Launched earlier this year, the mixtape features contributions from DJ Clue and is a significant component of Roc Nation’s Mixtape partnership with PUMA. The campaign involves support from industry leaders like Alexander John, Emory Jones, Jim Jones, Wayno, Lenny S. Santiago, and others.

