In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, the Atlanta Falcons are set to host a monumental event featuring a legendary lineup of artists.

Icons like Jermaine Dupri, CeeLo, Big Boi, Ludacris, T.I., Jeezy, Quavo, and more will take the stage as the Falcons go head-to-head with division rivals, the New Orleans Saints, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 26.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate this milestone and invite fans and the entire Atlanta community to join us,” said Tameka Rish, senior vice president of fan and associate experience at AMB Sports and Entertainment. “The hip-hop community and the Atlanta Falcons have forged a close relationship since the early nineties, influenced by the drafting of Deion Sanders. Artists such as Jermaine Dupri, Andre 3000, Big Boi, Ludacris and T.I. rose to prominence during the era of Michael Vick’s top-selling number 7 jersey across all sports.”

“This is a relationship that has not only endured but flourished, reflecting Atlanta’s continued significance in the hip-hop world. Our ongoing collaboration with artists like Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Quavo, Pastor Troy and the broader hip-hop community remains a top priority, as it embodies our profound dedication to the culture of Atlanta and our commitment to unity.”

The Falcons, renowned for their No. 1 ranking in overall gameday satisfaction in the NFL’s Voice of the Fan 2022, aim to merge the fervor of football with stellar entertainment. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the 12:30 p.m. pre-game show honoring over 60 Atlanta artists spanning five decades. Collaborating with Entertainment Creative Director DL Warfield, the Falcons will showcase special visuals, creating a 360 experience, and offer limited-edition hip-hop-inspired merchandise for purchase on game day.