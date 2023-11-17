California’s Olympic silver medalist, Richard Torrez Jr., is gearing up for a formidable matchup against seasoned veteran Curtis Harper on December 9 at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Torrez, known for his explosive starts, will face Harper in his first scheduled eight-round bout, having finished all seven of his previous professional fights in three rounds or less.

“Curtis Harper is a tough, experienced heavyweight, and I look forward to the challenge,” Torrez said. “He has been in with some of the division’s best fighters, and we felt the time was right to step up and take on someone of his caliber.”

The Torrez-Harper showdown will be available for U.S. audiences exclusively on ESPN+, preceding the ESPN-televised doubleheader featuring Robeisy Ramirez defending his WBO featherweight world title against Rafael Espinoza and undefeated junior middleweight sensation Xander Zayas facing Spain’s Jorge Fortea at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Torrez, with a flawless 7-0 record and seven KOs, aims to cap off 2023 with another emphatic victory against the durable Harper (14-10, 9 KOs), known for going the distance against top contenders like Chris Arreola and Brandon Moore.

