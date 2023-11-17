Last year in 2022, AMARNI‘s “BEYONCE” was included in the Top 5 most played tracks on Instagram Reels, with over 1.3 million reels on both Instagram and TikTok. Now, the Australian recording artist continues on with the momentum: releasing her newest single titled “LOVER BOY,” featuring Baka Not Nice.

Not only does this serve as the first time Baka Not Nice is collaborating with a female artist, but AMARNI even went out to Toronto to shoot the official music video. Baka Not Nice is signed to Drake’s OVO imprint, so it was only right to go experience the city of Toronto of herself.

Speaking on the collab, AMARNI states, “We met out and just clicked. We are both Pisces as well. [laughs] I played him ‘Lover Boy’ and it was a no-brainer, he loved it. He pulled up on me in the studio the next day and dropped a verse. Studio was a big vibe. I respect what he stands on as a person and that’s reflected in his music. Talented & a real one so I value that.”

Being a lover boy means opening up and being more vulnerable, with AMARNI boasting the ability to turn gangsters into lover boys.

AMARNI adds, “This is two worlds colliding. I’m from Australia so I’m about to bring something Toronto hasn’t seen before, it’s only right. The visual is so fire. From the storyline/dialogue to the choreography, then Baka and I doing our thing, we really hope y’all enjoy it cause we had a blast in the process.”

AMARNI is also currently working on her forthcoming EP, which will show her versatility in a new light.