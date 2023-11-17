Travis Scott is featured in the GQ Men of the Year issue and opens up about the Astroworld tragedy. In the feature, he says he always thinks about the tragedy because “those fans were like my family.” He also addressed whether the album should have reflected on the tragedy.

“Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things,” Scott said. “That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating. And when it came to making, like even finishing the album…I got back into it probably like, I don’t know, months and months and months after. And the idea of just even getting back into music, working on music and just even getting into that, was therapeutic of being able to channel some of the energy into production and sounds and finishing it.”

You can read the full feature below.

