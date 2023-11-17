Van Jones and will.i.am orchestrated an exclusive summit in Los Angeles over the weekend, aiming to elevate Black and Brown leaders in the technology sector and empower them to shape the future of innovation. The invite-only event attracted diverse influential figures, including Tiffany Haddish, Ashton Kutcher, Quincy Jones III, Lawrence “Rance” Dopson, Kelly Burton, Samantha Tweedy, Aloe Blacc, and more.

Panels, keynotes, and brainstorming sessions explored topics like the impact of AI on the music industry, leveraging technology for economic equality, and investment opportunities. The summit featured video contributions from Reid Hoffman, Boris Kodjoe, Mustafa Suleyman, Sinead Bovell, Felecia Hatcher, and others, encouraging the pursuit of AI knowledge to empower marginalized communities. Attendees witnessed will.i.am engaging with an AI, emphasizing the importance of protecting identity, while Kutcher highlighted AI’s potential as an equalizer for underserved communities. Segall shared her work on a documentary using AI to bring back a departed friend.