WATCH: Chad Ochocino Says He Popped Viagra and Drank Red Bull for a Boost Before NFL Games

WATCH: Chad Ochocino Says He Popped Viagra and Drank Red Bull for a Boost Before NFL Games

Chad Ochocino has revealed that he used a combination of Viagra and Red Bull to be faster on game day.

Ochocino shares a podcast with Shannon Sharpe called Nightcap, detailing the night in football. During a recent episode, Ochocinco revealed what half a blue pill chased by Red Bull would do for you.

“It’s an enhancement with the increasing blood flow to improve performance horizontally, depending on how you do it,” Ochocinco said. “I don’t know what you do at home, but to improve, yeah, they work too. Stay with me now. If you take half a pill before a game with a little bit of Red Bull, it increases the blood flow, which enhances performance.”

Advertisement

He added, “I’m out there going crazy on half a Viagra and a little bit of Red Bull, and people are like, ‘God, I can’t stop him for nothing.'”