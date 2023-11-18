Kel Mitchell is thanking his fans and friends for prayers after an unspecified illness. The message comes ahead of reprising the role of Ed in Good Burgers 2.

Hitting Instagram, Mitchell wrote: “Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time. That scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family. Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you. ❤️🙏💪🏿.”

The official trailer for Good Burger 2 is now available. Set for premiere on Paramount+, the sequel shows Ed (Kel Mitchell) and Dexter (Kenan Thompson) battling against a corporate giant who is looking to replace the staff members of the iconic franchise with robots. Joining Mitchell and Thompson in the series is Lil Rel Howery in the film that hits online on Nov. 22.

The film’s logline reads:

Dexter Reed (Thompson) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Mitchell) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Thompson said in a statement. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Mitchell added, “Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

“We’re thrilled to take audiences’ orders for more laughter and adventures with the ‘Good Burger’ crew,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming to Variety. “‘Good Burger 2’ will be a great addition to our 2023 programming slate and is sure to serve up everything ‘All That’ fans and new viewers alike will enjoy.”

Also set to star in the film are Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, Emily Hinkler, and Anabel Graetz. Returning will be Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg and Carmen Electra.