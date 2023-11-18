Killer Mike has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, but the big one is Best Rap Album for his critically acclaimed release, Michael. Speaking with AllHipHop, Killer Mike is grateful but is now looking to get the win.

“I wanna win and I ain’t gonna lie or be shy about it. I wanna bring trophies home for Atlanta, for Hip-Hop, for my Granny, Miss Bettie and her daughter and my beloved and beautiful mother, Denise,” Killer Mike said.

In September, Killer Mike released the definitive version of his acclaimed 2023 album MICHAEL DELUXE on 2xLP vinyl, CD, and digital. The album – now expanded to 17 tracks on the physical editions and 18 tracks digitally – arrives alongside a video for the new song “YES”. The album details were announced last week with the release of “Maynard Vignette,” a huge multi-generational Atlanta anthem with features from T.I., JID, and Jacquees, with Mike explaining that “MICHAEL was originally longer and now we’re starting to release the rest of it. These songs are some of my favorites from the album sessions, but we needed more time to get them the way we imagined them. We finished three of them in time to make the vinyl and one more for the digital.”

Advertisement

Killer Mike hosted a global album celebration party for his fans on his YouTube channel on the eve of the album last night where he premiered WHAT MADE MICHAEL (A Conversation with Elliott Wilson), a mini-doc where he breaks down his album and gives fans a guided tour of his upbringing in Atlanta, followed by the premiere of the music video for his new single “YES.” Mike also joined Anthony Valadez and KCRW for a special evening at Apogee Studio in Los Angeles that aired as a Morning Becomes Eclectic session yesterday to celebrate the release (watch it here). This Sunday Mike will host a Record Store Revival at Rough Trade NYC at 4pm, an in-conversation event moderated by Carrie Colliton (Co-President of Record Store Day) followed by an album signing event for fans in attendance. The conversation from the event will also livestream via his and Rough Trade’s YouTube + META platforms, so that his fans around the world can join – tune in here.