As Rolling Loud marks its 10th year as a cultural powerhouse, the World’s Largest Hip-Hop Festival announces a jaw-dropping lineup for Rolling Loud California 2024. Returning to Los Angeles for the second consecutive year, the festival promises an electrifying mix of rap royalty, Latin sensations, and rock luminaries. Headlined by Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert, the festival takes place at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, from March 15-17, 2024.

Passes for the highly anticipated event go on sale Friday, Nov. 17th, at 10 am PT, exclusively at Rolling Loud’s official website. Pre-sale passes will be available a day earlier on Thursday, November 16th, at 10 am PT.

The star-studded headliners promise unforgettable performances, with Nicki Minaj unveiling tracks from her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, and Lil Uzi Vert debuting as a Rolling Loud headliner. The festival also introduces a unique cultural touch, featuring four regional Mexican artists, including Fuerza Regida and Natanael Cano.

The diverse lineup includes A-listers such as Post Malone, Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, and Don Toliver, alongside rising stars like Ski Mask The Slump God, NLE Choppa, and Flo Milli. With a blend of hip-hop legends, West Coast talents, and a robust R&B presence featuring Summer Walker, PartyNextDoor, Bryson Tiller, and Jordan Ward, Rolling Loud California 2024 promises to be a monumental celebration of music.