PUMA has collaborated with Formula 1® to introduce the PUMA & Formula 1® Las Vegas Collection, an exciting fusion of apparel, accessories, and footwear inspired by the spirit of Las Vegas and the FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023.

This collection seamlessly blends streetwear with motorsport-inspired designs, capturing the essence of Formula 1® while celebrating the vibrancy of Las Vegas. The range includes a cap, tee, and an American football jersey, all meticulously crafted to reflect the dynamic world of Formula 1®. The pieces, predominantly in deep black, are adorned with chrome accents, creating a captivating interplay of light and darkness reminiscent of the iconic Las Vegas strip.

For enthusiasts seeking both performance and style, the collection features iconic PUMA Clyde shoes and high-performance Speedcat Pro’s. The PUMA Clyde shoes maintain their timeless elegance in a silver colorway, complemented by the glossy finish of the Speedcat Pro’s.

Available now at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, and the PUMA NYC Flagship store, the PUMA & Formula 1® Las Vegas collection ranges from $45 to $450, offering a stylish and dynamic way for fans to engage with the thrill of Formula 1® and the allure of Las Vegas.