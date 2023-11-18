Eat. Learn. Play. co-founders Stephen and Ayesha Curry surprised volunteers and students at Laurel Elementary School on Thursday for unveiling their ninth schoolyard project. In collaboration with community partners, the initiative transformed the school’s playspace into a vibrant and engaging area for students to play, learn, and grow. The revamped schoolyard includes multi-sport courts, a kid-designed playground, a mural project, and an immersive nature exploration area with a Little Town Library.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The Currys kicked off the day by packing Christmas gift boxes filled with culturally affirming books for over 17,000 Oakland Unified School District elementary students to be delivered in December. The day concluded with a closing ceremony, where the couple expressed gratitude for the 170+ volunteers and announced a generous gift of over 500 tickets to The Lion King Broadway show for the entire student body and school staff at Laurel Elementary School, in partnership with Champion Charities. Eat. Learn. Play. Continues to positively impact Oakland students by creating meaningful spaces and advocating for systemic change in the community.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
20231109 NG018 ELP Curry Selects

20231109__NG018_ELP_Curry_Selects
20231109 NG019 ELP Curry Selects

20231109__NG019_ELP_Curry_Selects
20231109 NG020 ELP Curry Selects

20231109__NG020_ELP_Curry_Selects
20231109 NG014 ELP Curry Selects

20231109__NG014_ELP_Curry_Selects
20231109 NG016 ELP Curry Selects

20231109__NG016_ELP_Curry_Selects
20231109 NG017 ELP Curry Selects

20231109__NG017_ELP_Curry_Selects
20231109 NG047 ELP Curry Selects

20231109__NG047_ELP_Curry_Selects
20231109 NG021 ELP Curry Selects

20231109__NG021_ELP_Curry_Selects
20231109 NG023 ELP Curry Selects

20231109__NG023_ELP_Curry_Selects
20231109 NG031 ELP Curry Selects

20231109__NG031_ELP_Curry_Selects
20231109 NG039 ELP Curry Selects

20231109__NG039_ELP_Curry_Selects
20231109 NG045 ELP Curry Selects

20231109__NG045_ELP_Curry_Selects
20231109 NG051 ELP Curry Selects

20231109__NG051_ELP_Curry_Selects