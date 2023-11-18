Eat. Learn. Play. co-founders Stephen and Ayesha Curry surprised volunteers and students at Laurel Elementary School on Thursday for unveiling their ninth schoolyard project. In collaboration with community partners, the initiative transformed the school’s playspace into a vibrant and engaging area for students to play, learn, and grow. The revamped schoolyard includes multi-sport courts, a kid-designed playground, a mural project, and an immersive nature exploration area with a Little Town Library.

The Currys kicked off the day by packing Christmas gift boxes filled with culturally affirming books for over 17,000 Oakland Unified School District elementary students to be delivered in December. The day concluded with a closing ceremony, where the couple expressed gratitude for the 170+ volunteers and announced a generous gift of over 500 tickets to The Lion King Broadway show for the entire student body and school staff at Laurel Elementary School, in partnership with Champion Charities. Eat. Learn. Play. Continues to positively impact Oakland students by creating meaningful spaces and advocating for systemic change in the community.