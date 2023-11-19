In a dazzling display of sportsmanship and star power, living legends David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal, both Authentic shareholders, took center stage as hosts of Sports Illustrated’s Club SI during the highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix. The three-day premium hospitality lounge, strategically positioned overlooking the race’s straightaway, became a hub of excitement, attracting a constellation of athletes and celebrities.

The guest list for the exclusive event read like a who’s who of the sports and entertainment world, with notable attendees including Cruz Beckham, Emitt Smith, Shakur Stevenson, Myles O’Neal, Shareef O’Neal, Dax Shepard, Tyga, Roddy Rich, Christian Combs, Rob McElhenney, Druski, Eric Andre, Brandon Lee, Jason Oppenheim, Matt Irving, Todd English, Aljamain Sterling, Wax Motif, Brooks Nader, Nicole Williams English, Camille Kostek, Ellie Thurman, Amanda Sorenson, Blake Grey, Kierstan Bell, and many more.

The Club SI lounge provided an unrivaled vantage point for guests to soak in the adrenaline-pumping action of the Las Vegas Grand Prix while indulging in premium hospitality. Attendees reveled in the luxury of the three-day event, surrounded by the glamour and excitement synonymous with both sports and entertainment.

David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal, known for their achievements on the field and court, seamlessly transitioned into the role of gracious hosts, ensuring that the star-studded gathering was nothing short of spectacular. As Authentic shareholders, their presence added an extra layer of authenticity to the event, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration.