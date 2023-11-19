Back in 2009, R&B star Usher Raymond filed for divorce from his first wife, Tameka Foster, after a brief two year marriage that produced two children. Now in a new interview, Tameka is opening up about the outside pressure that was placed on their marriage because of her age, skin color, and her estranged relationship with Usher’s mother. Tameka says that pressure from his fans, swayed by age differences and her previous marriage, placed Tameka under relentless examination, sparking chaos in her marriage.

The fashion stylist/philanthropist also faced judgment for having children and a prior marriage, which fans felt tarnished Usher’s clean wholesome image. The public’s idealized dreams marred their marriage ultimately causing a divorce.

Watch the video below.

