A$AP Rocky Says His Greatest Collaboration with Rihanna is Their Children

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have collaborated on music before, but that isn’t the greatest of their combinations. According to A$AP Rocky, their best work is their children.

“If me and my lady was to collab what could we team up and just fucking just smash and go crazy on?” Rocky said to Complex. “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far.”

A$AP Rocky celebrated his birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 3) and went with his bae and the mother of his children, Rihanna, on a trip to Carbone. Leaving the kids at home, Rihanna stunned in all black and flexing in some heeled leggings. Rocky left in a blazer with a shirt and tie nestled under a grey sweater.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky last night! pic.twitter.com/KVVMq4oWiX — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) October 4, 2023

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna seen out celebrating his 35th birthday last night 🎉



(Via @HollywoodFix) pic.twitter.com/lCkTnxKic2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 4, 2023

Last month, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky formally introduced the world to their new son, Riot Rose. The 1-month-old baby is the subject of a photo shoot featuring their first son RZA.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share first look at newborn son Riot Rose in family photoshoot.



📸: DIGGZY/Shutterstock pic.twitter.com/9jAQ1QEE0f — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 19, 2023

Riot was born on Aug. 1, 2023, at Cedar Sinai Hospital at 7:41 a.m. Additionally, the belief is “RIhanna feels her family is now complete” and “it’s something she’s always wanted.”

“She loves being a mom, so this is where her mind is at the moment,” the source added.