Drake’s ‘Scary Hours 3’ First Week Numbers Place Him in a Race for No. 1 on Billboard

Drake’s Scary Hours 3, a reload of the For All The Dogs album, will be in a tight battle for the No. 1 spot on this week’s Billboard charts. According to HitsDailyDouble, the album will move between 110,000 and 130,000 equivalent album units.

Competition for The Boy comes from Taylor Swift, projected to sell between 110,000 and 120,000 units for the rerelease of 1989, and Dolly Parton, who is at 95,000 units for her Rockstar album.

During Scary Hours 3, Drake saluted Swift’s dominance in the game on “Red Button.”

“Taylor Swift the only n-gga that I ever rated

Only one could make me drop the album just a little later

Rest of y’all, I treat you like you never made it.”

You can hear that single below.