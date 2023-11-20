Formula 1 enthusiasts are in for a treat as Michelob ULTRA collaborates with iconic Formula 1 team Williams Racing for an upcoming television special titled “Lap of Legends.” This one-of-a-kind program, set to debut in Spring 2024 on AMC, BBC America, and The Roku Channel in the U.S., will celebrate the storied history of Williams Racing.

“Lap of Legends” will feature a groundbreaking real vs virtual 16-lap race, bringing back seven legendary champion racers from Williams Racing. Thanks to innovative technology, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality, virtual versions of iconic drivers will face off against a real driver in this epic showdown.

“We’re once again using technology in service of great storytelling. With ‘Lap of Legends,’ we are delivering Michelob ULTRA’s point of view with a unique piece of entertainment that fans will most surely enjoy,” said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA. “We’re also incredibly proud to count on this partnership with Williams Racing; undoubtedly one of the most iconic names in the history of Formula 1.”

The television special showcases a fusion of generations, with virtual drivers modeled after Formula 1 legends such as Jenson Button, Jacques Villeneuve, and Mario Andretti. To create these virtual racers, Michelob ULTRA and Williams Racing meticulously analyzed thousands of hours of racing footage and historical data.

“It’s amazing to have a partner like Michelob ULTRA who are so ahead of the curve and creative to make a cutting-edge documentary that pushes the boundaries of sport and technology. We are all so excited to see this come together in 2024,” said Paul Asencio, Chief Revenue Officer for Williams Racing.

As the final U.S. race of the 2023 Formula 1 season, the Las Vegas Grand Prix approaches, fans can catch a glimpse of what’s to come in the “Lap of Legends” trailer. Michelob ULTRA’s commitment to providing exceptional fan experiences and pushing the boundaries of innovation continues, inviting viewers to enjoy the ride and witness a groundbreaking moment in racing history. Stay tuned to @MichelobULTRA for more updates on the “Lap of Legends” television special. For additional information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on social media platforms.