This Thanksgiving, let’s reimagine the traditional feast with a delectable vegan twist, courtesy of the culinary genius, Chef Lyana S. Blount. Renowned as the force behind Black Rican Vegan, Chef Lyana is transforming comfort food into a plant-based extravaganza, redefining culinary boundaries and capturing hearts and palates along the way.

Meet Chef Lyana S. Blount: Redefining Comfort Food with Black Rican Vegan

Hailing from the vibrant Bronx, Chef Lyana takes pride in embracing her African American and Puerto Rican heritage, infusing her creations with a rich cultural tapestry. What started as a lockdown hobby during the Covid-19 pandemic has blossomed into Black Rican Vegan, a thriving pop-up business in the heart of New York, where Lyana’s passion for vegan comfort food is leaving an indelible mark.

A Vegan Culinary Tour: From Bronx Streets to Global Plates

Black Rican Vegan isn’t confined to the Bronx alone. Chef Lyana’s pop-ups have graced numerous locations across New York City, as well as the food scenes of Florida and the sun-soaked streets of Los Angeles. Her culinary journey extends beyond pop-ups with the release of her cookbook, “Black Rican Vegan – Fire Plant-Based Recipes from a Bronx Kitchen,” a testament to her commitment to revolutionizing the way we think about food.

Thanksgiving with Black Rican Vegan: Titi’s Lasagna for Dad

As a sneak peek into the culinary wonders of Black Rican Vegan, Chef Lyana shares one of her favorite Thanksgiving dishes from her cookbook – Titi’s Lasagna for Dad. This mouthwatering recipe combines the heartiness of lasagna with the finesse of vegan ingredients, ensuring a feast that satisfies both the soul and the senses.

Tofu Ricotta:

1 (12-oz [340-g]) block extra-firm tofu

1⁄3 cup (43 g) nutritional yeast

1 tbsp (15 ml) apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp (15 ml) grapeseed oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp (5.5 g) Italian seasoning

1⁄4 cup (60 ml) nondairy milk of choice

Lasagna:

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

1 large white onion, diced

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 (14-oz [400-g]) package Beyond Meat sausage

1 lb (455 g) Beyond Meat ground beef

1 (6-oz [170-g]) can tomato paste

1 (28-oz [800-g]) can crushed tomatoes

1 (8-oz [225-g]) can tomato sauce

2 tbsp (25 g) raw cane sugar

1 tsp fennel seeds

2 tsp (2.5 g) fresh oregano

1 tsp minced fresh parsley

1 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp (3 g) minced fresh basil

1 (1-lb [455-g]) box lasagna noodles

1 (8-oz [227-g]) package vegan mozzarella cheese

Cooking Instructions:

Make the Tofu Ricotta: Blend ingredients until smooth. Set aside.

Make the Lasagna: Sauté onion and garlic. Add Beyond Meat, tomato paste, crushed tomatoes, and seasonings. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Assemble the Lasagna: Layer noodles, tofu ricotta, meat sauce, and vegan mozzarella. Repeat.

Bake: Cover with foil and bake for 35 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes.

Serve and Enjoy!

Chef Lyana’s Vegan Thanksgiving: A Global Vision

Chef Lyana’s culinary journey has garnered attention from prestigious media outlets like the New York Times, Buzzfeed, Ritz, Stella Artois, Pix11, and NBC News. Her dedication to crafting delectable vegan dishes has earned her a special place in the hearts of food enthusiasts and media alike.

This Thanksgiving, join Chef Lyana S. Blount on a flavorsome adventure, as she redefines comfort food and invites us all to savor the richness of plant-based delights. Titi’s Lasagna for Dad is just a glimpse into the culinary wonders that await, promising a Thanksgiving feast that’s not only delicious but also a celebration of compassion and creativity.

Visit Chef Blount and Black Rican Vegan at La Fonda East Harlem every Monday for both Lunch and Dinner!

La Fonda

169 East 106th street

NY NY 10029

You DON’T Want to miss this!