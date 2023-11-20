Bronny James is back on the basketball floor. The USC star warmed up with the team before an 81-70 win over Brown College.

James’ teammate, USC guard Kobe Johnson, detailed what it was like to have James on the court.

“It’s awesome having him back and on the team with us and participating with us,” Johnson said to ESPN. “We want him back as soon as possible, but we want him to be as healthy as possible when he comes back. Every day we pray that he keeps getting better and hopefully sometime this year he’s able to get on the floor with us.”

USC coach Andy Enfield added, “It was great. He went through warmups with the team. He’s a big part of our program and our team. He’s a terrific teammate.”

Bronny James also went and saw his father LeBron James drop 37 points in a win over the Houston Rockets.

Bronny James out warming up pregame for USC hoops before tonight’s game against Brown. Kobe Johnson and Boogie Ellis, who both missed last game v. UCI, are also warming up. pic.twitter.com/i8s2IEuT4m — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) November 20, 2023