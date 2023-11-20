Drake hit up the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics In-season tournament matchup and delivered commentary from his courtisde seat. Joining the TSN broadcast, The Boy jokes about former Raptors coach Nick Nurse no longer coaching the team and more.

“First of all, this guy’s not Nick Nurse,” Drake said. “I haven’t been here in a while. I don’t know where we’re at. The court is a completely different color. Payton Pritchard’s out there looking like a crypto scammer. This is crazy. What’s going on, boys?”

You can hear it below.

Drake was wildin' on the Raptors broadcast tonight 😅💀 pic.twitter.com/wNRwnvicIK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2023