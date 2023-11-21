A$AP Rocky will have to take the stand in his felony case for allegedly firing a gun at his former friend, A$AP Relli. The shooting took place outside a Hollywood hotel in November 2021.

According to Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar, Rocky will appear for testimony. He has already pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

According to Villar, the video and testimony from Relli provide sufficient evidence for the defendant to go to trial.

Advertisement

Relli, born Terell Ephron, stated he and Rocky are lifelong friends, but the relationship went sour in 2021, leading to the shooting that grazed Melli’s knuckles.

Currently, video from the area provides audio of two loud pops during the time of the alleged shooting and another showing Rocky walking near the building.

Rocky will return to court on Jan. 8, 2024, for re-arraignment.

via