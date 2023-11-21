For fans eagerly awaiting the return of André 3000 to the rap scene, the silence remains unbroken. The beloved artist, half of the iconic rap duo Outkast and a master of the obscure flute, has kept his solo rap endeavors under wraps since the release of Outkast’s final album in 2006. While André has teased fans with memorable but fleeting features and snippets, a full-fledged solo comeback seems elusive.

In a recent interview with GQ, André, now 48 years old, offered insights into his musical journey and the apparent hesitation to re-enter the rap arena. He acknowledged that age, to some extent, influences the content of his lyrics, questioning, “What do you talk about at 48 — I gotta go get a colonoscopy? What do you rap about — my eyesight is going bad?” Despite his reservations, André’s contemporaries like Jay-Z, Eminem, Missy Elliott, and even Outkast’s Big Boi have navigated the rap landscape well into their late 40s and 50s.

André, known for his distinctive voice and lyrical prowess, is carving a unique path. Beyond the world of rap, he has ventured into acting, appearing in films by acclaimed directors Noah Baumbach and Kelly Reichardt. His recent instrumental flute record, “New Blue Sun,” showcases a different facet of his musical genius, earning acclaim for its ambient and captivating soundscape.

While André hinted at contributing to flute-heavy tracks by beloved rappers in recent years, his focus seems to extend beyond the conventional boundaries of rap. The multifaceted artist is embracing diverse avenues, maintaining his presence in the public eye, often seen with a woodwind in hand.

The opening track of “New Blue Sun,” titled “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time,” reflects André’s enigmatic approach to his evolving musical journey. Despite keeping fans hungry for a full rap album, André hasn’t entirely left them empty-handed. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Killer Mike on the album “Michael,” providing a glimpse of his idiosyncratic rhymes and dulcet tones.

As André continues to chart his own course, fans remain hopeful that the winds of inspiration may guide him back to the rap studio. Whether it takes another 30 years or a spontaneous change of direction, André 3000’s return to the rap scene remains a beacon of anticipation for those who cherish his unparalleled artistry.