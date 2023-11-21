The fallout from Cassie’s lawsuit and accusations toward Diddy continues and this time it is impacting business. According to AllHipHop, podcaster Dawn Montgomery has annoucned that she will not renew her contract with the Revolt network.

Montgomery is a member of the Monuments to Me podcast and announced her decision on Twitter.

“FYI: I won’t be signing on to do the 3rd season of @revolttv’s ‘Monuments To Me’ podcast,” Montgomery wrote. “I am a [sexual assault] survivor & I cannot be a part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while @Diddy leads the company. Believe Black women.”

She added, “One thing I’ve done throughout my professional career(s) is be mindful of my work ethic and where I place my energy & time. I also feel like Revolt’s leadership not speaking on this says a lot and even though this podcast experience blessed me… I’m done.”

Diddy has been spotted for the first time since settling his lawsuit with his ex-lover and singer Cassie. Spotted outside his Star Island Miami mansion, Diddy was spotted beside his chief of staff with his face buried in his hands.

After settling with Cassie following her explosive allegations. Ben Brafman, Diddy’s lawyer, shared a statement:

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Diddy was sued by his former lover Cassie, stating she was rapped and sex trafficked during their relationship. Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, filed the suit in New York City, stating she was the victim of a “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking.

Included in the lawsuit was a 2018 rape, which Cassie stated as Diddy attempted to prevent her from leaving him.

