Ludacris is getting ready to get back to the music. Speaking with BET, Ludacris is eyeing a formal release for 2024, at the minimum it will be an EP.

“Some music projects will be coming out next year. I don’t wanna fake, I don’t wanna stutter-step,” Ludacris said. “It’s definitely some music coming next year, but I don’t know if it’s like an EP or an LP. We’re going to figure it out.”

Why now? Ludacris says it comes as a product of living life.

“So it was just taking a step back and getting hungry again, living some life. ‘Cause when you put out music, in order for it to be organic and real, you gotta talk about what goes on in your life,” Ludacris said. “So if I had like nine consistent albums, sometimes you gotta take a step back and live some life so that you have a lot more to talk about and that’s what I was doing.

Currently, Ludacris is starring in Dashing Through the Snow. Starring Lil Rel Howery, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Teyonah Parris, this heartwarming tale will have you believing in the magic of Christmas.

The story revolves around Eddie Garrick, played by Ludacris, a well-intentioned man who has long abandoned the holiday spirit due to a traumatic past. At the urging of his estranged wife, Allison Garrick (Teyonah Parris), Eddie reluctantly takes his 9-year-old daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum) to work with him on Christmas Eve. Little do they know that this fateful night will forever change their lives.

Their chance encounter with a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick (Lil Rel Howery) sets off a chain of events that leads to a magical adventure. Eddie, a social worker by profession, initially believes Nick is delusional and in need of professional help. However, as their journey unfolds, the true meaning of Christmas is revealed, helping Eddie rediscover the joy and wonder of the holiday season.

Directed by Tim Story and written by Scott Rosenberg, “Dashing Through the Snow” promises to be a heartwarming and hilarious addition to your holiday watchlist. Don’t miss the chance to experience this enchanting tale, which also features a stellar supporting cast including Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ravi V. Patel, Gina Brillon, Kevin Connolly, and Zulay Henao.

Mark your calendars for Nov.17, 2023, as “Dashing Through the Snow” makes its exclusive debut on Disney+. Plus, until Sept. 20, new and returning subscribers can enjoy Disney+ Basic (with ads) for just $1.99 per month for three months by visiting www.disneyplus.com. Get ready to dash into the holiday season with laughter and heartwarming moments!