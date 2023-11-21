If there’s one thing you can count on from Queen Naija, it’s the simple fact that she gon’ sing her ass off.

Boasting 9.5 million followers on Instagram alone, the singer-songwriter built her following on Youtube and social media first, before converting all her focus and energy on her artistry. Now, the “Butterflies” recording artist returns to the core of who she is: releasing her newest project titled After The Butterflies.

Clocking in at 10 tracks, the EP speaks volumes to her current relationship with Clarence White, whom she shares a child with. After The Butterflies sees Queen wearing her heart on her sleeve, with standout features from NBA Youngboy, Monica, Ella Mai, and Eric Bellinger.

To celebrate the new release, Queen Naija hosted an exclusive, intimate listening session for the new project, taking over Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood, California. The turnout was incredible, with celebrity sightings from Reginae Carter, Lala Milan, Taina Williams, Baby Tate, Eric Bellinger, and more.

In addition to playing the project in full, Queen Naija did a Q&A with Kendra G.

When it was time to discuss the fan favorite, “No Fake Love” with NBA Youngboy, Queen admitted to judging a book by its cover.

Queen Naija states, “I ain’t gon’ lie, I judged his persona on the media. I was like, how is we gon’ do this song together? I’m such a sweet little bubbly girl, he’s like this real [serious face]. But it turned out good. It’s a cute song about telling people not to play with you, really talking my stuff.”