Monday Night Football this week was a rematch of Super Bowl 57. This time, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to top the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17.

The Eagles walked into a raucous Arrowhead crowd to blank the high-powered Chiefs in the second half and bounce back from a 17-7 halftime deficit. How are the Eagles reacting? They are looking twoard improvement.

“I would have probably been happier if we would have put together a really dominant performance offensively and played great. I think the fact that we didn’t do that makes it a littler bittersweet,” Eagles lineman Jason Kelce said. “I think the defense is largely why we won the game today. Hats off to those guys, and I’m certainly happy to be 9-1.”

Football is family pic.twitter.com/rha1E2Pwdj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 21, 2023

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts added his own assessment, “I don’t think we played clean tonight. I don’t think we played to our standard — nowhere near our standard.”

Not playing to their standard should be a warning to the rest of the league as the season marches on.

For the Chiefs, they had a chance to win, but wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a wide-open perfectly thrown Patrick Mahomes pass for a go-ahead touchdown.

“They know I’m going to keep firing it,” Mahomes said. “That’s just who I am. I’m going to fire it to the guy that’s open and usually they’re going to make the plays.”

For the game, Mahomes threw for 177 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Hurts threw for 150 yards, one interception, and two rushing touchdowns.

Highlights from the game are available below.