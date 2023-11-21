Infanity proudly announces the appointment of visionary icon and recording artist Tragedy Khadafi, as Chief Hip Hop Officer. In this executive role, he will serve as Infanity’s cultural content developer and legacy builder.

Infanity is a web3 platform that allows independent artists to control their musical destinies by releasing their music and offering unique experiences to expand their fan bases using this new technology.

With this executive appointment, Infanity and Tragedy Khadafi aim to further bridge the gap between traditional hip hop and the world of Web3.

Advertisement

“Infanity is at the forefront of the music NFT revolution, and we’re honored to have a legend like Tragedy Khadafi join our mission. His insights and mentorship will be instrumental in shaping the next generation of Hip Hop artists in the Web3 space,” said Renata Lowenbraun, CEO of Infanity.

As the youngest of the Queensbridge pioneers, Tragedy mentored and released Capone-N-Noreaga’s platinum selling album, The War Report through his imprint, 25 to Life Entertainment. As a solo artist, Tragedy, under the moniker Intelligent Hoodlum, released records on A&M Records, and later through his imprint on V2 Records and subsequently Caroline Distribution/EMI.