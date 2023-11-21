Red Bull revealed the full live stream concert experience featuring Grammy Award-winning diamond-certified producer and DJ, Metro Boomin, maestro Anthony Parnther, and the Symphonic Orchestra available to watch exclusively on Metro Boomin’s YouTube channel for the next 30 days. Fans who were not able to attend the sold-out show can now witness the magic of the legendary performances and see all the best moments from the show.

The 90-minute live concert experience took place on Thursday, October 26th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and saw Metro Boomin soar to new heights on stage in a customized Red Bull monolith accompanied by the 43-member Symphonic Orchestra led by conductor Anthony Parnther. Red Bull Symphonic transcended musical boundaries and featured special guest appearances and performances from John Legend, Swae Lee, NAV, and Roisee. To close the show, Metro Boomin invited opera singer Alexys Tiscareno for a rendition of “Superhero” which became viral on TikTok, earning millions of views on the platform to-date.

For a glimpse into the highlights of the show, you can also check out some of the best performances below.

Advertisement