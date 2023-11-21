YG and 4Hunnid Ways Foundation Join Forces with The Zeus Network and Rosecrans for Compton Thanksgiving Giveback

Multi-platinum artist, entrepreneur, philanthropist YG, The Zeus Network, and fashion brand Rosecrans came together over the weekend to give back to the Compton community in preparation for Thanksgiving. The collaborative effort aimed to support and uplift hundreds of families in need.

Through YG’s 4Hunnid Ways Foundation, the initiative provided turkeys and essential supplies to families, ensuring they had the resources for a festive Thanksgiving. The distribution point was set up at Campanella Park, where community members could receive meals and turkeys courtesy of 4Hunnid and Rosecrans.

YG established the 4Hunnid Ways Foundation to enhance the lives of disadvantaged youth in the foster care system. The foundation has a history of community engagement. In 2020, it delivered $10,000 worth of personal protective equipment, including masks, hand sanitizer, diapers, and clothing, to over 100 families in need in Los Angeles.

This Thanksgiving collaboration reflects YG’s ongoing commitment to positively impacting the lives of those facing challenges, particularly during the holiday season.