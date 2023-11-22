Jim Jones Reveals The Bracelet He Gifted Drake Was Worth $50K

Dipset forever! The Diplomats will forever go down in history as one of the greatest rap groups of all time.

The Diplomats launched their collab w/ B.B. Simon at Complexcon💎 pic.twitter.com/AS0d5wS4s5 — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) November 20, 2023

This past weekend at Complexcon in Long Beach, The Diplomats did an exclusive Meet & Greet at the B.B. Simon booth, in celebration of their collaboration. The limited edition B.B. Simon x Diplomats capsule collection features three different belts, and merch designed by Kool Kiy.

The Source had the opportunity to cover this exciting launch, speaking with Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey.

Talking about this collab today, I heard the belt sold out.

Jim Jones: Oh! It sold out? Somebody’s got some money for us.

All: [laughs]

Jim Jones: It feels dope. If anybody knows about the history of B.B. Simon, we’re very instrumental in their success. The belts that we found in New York City when we were young…

Juelz Santana: We started this shit!

Jim Jones: 100%, whole-heartedly. There was a store called Genesis, they used to sell leather jackets that we used to buy all our Pelle’s from. One day going there, bumped into one of the belts in the display. After that, we took it to the moon. Any rapper or anybody you see with it on, they got it from us.

What’s the most underrated Diplomats song?

Juelz Santana: That’s a good question.

“Who I Am” is my favorite all-time Diplomats song.

All: Yeah!

Juelz Santana: I like that. I’ll go with that. It’s kind of underrated. It wasn’t a hit, nah mean?

Jim Jones: That’s a great record. That’s a good pick. There’s a bunch of records like that actually.

How much was that bracelet you gave Drake?

Jim Jones: Woooo.

Freekey Zekey: Put it this way, it cost woooooooo.

Jim Jones: It was definitely definitely a costly thing. Upwards of $50,000.

What was the moment you fell in love with Hip-Hop?

Jim Jones: When me and moms was breakdancing in the living room.