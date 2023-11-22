As anticipation builds for his ninth studio album, “Waiting on You,” Jon B., the multifaceted singer, songwriter, producer, and musician, has dropped a preview in the form of the album’s title track. The single features collaboration with R&B luminary Tank, co-host of the R&B Money Podcast. The upcoming 11-track album, set for release in 2024, promises a musical journey that stays true to Jon B.’s distinctive style, captivating R&B enthusiasts. With additional collaborations from Rick Ross, Donell Jones, and Alex Isley, “Waiting on You” is poised to be another milestone in Jon B.’s illustrious career that took off with his debut album, “Bonafied.”