In a moment in basketball history, LeBron James showcased his unparalleled prowess by accomplishing two significant milestones with a single shot. The iconic player became the first to reach an astounding 39,000 career points and claimed the seventh spot on the all-time 3-pointers list. The remarkable feat unfolded in the first half, marking another chapter in LeBron’s illustrious career, where he continues to redefine the boundaries of excellence in the NBA.

You can see the moment below.