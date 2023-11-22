The viral weight loss drug has gained TikTok’s users’ attention, with #ozempic gaining 1.3 billion views and #ozempicweightloss gaining 417.5 million views. Creators on the platform are posting a range of videos, including Ozempic weight loss journeys, how to use Ozempic currently and the side effects of the drug. Google searches in the US for the viral drug ‘Ozempic’ have skyrocketed by 436% in the past five years, as well as searches for the side effect ‘Ozempic face’ have exploded by 67% in the past 30 days worldwide.

The weight loss drug has been named ‘Hollywood’s worst kept secret’ as several celebrities such as Amy Schumer and Robbie Williams have confirmed they have turned to use the viral drug. Sharon Osbourne is one of the most recent celebrities to open up about the side-effects and negative impacts she’s experienced since using Ozempic. In a Daily Mail interview published on Friday, Sharon goes on to say

Amy Schumer

“I’m too gaunt and I can’t put any weight on,” about her appearance and continued with, “I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be. Be careful what you wish for”. Sharon, who started using Ozempic last December, says she has come off the drug now and gives a warning not to give it to teenagers as it’s so easy to become addicted to the viral weight loss drug.

Research conducted by doctor search engine experts at Kaly.com analyzed Google search data to establish which US states are searching for the weight loss drug Ozempic the most. Connecticut topped the list of states influenced by Ozempic, with a monthly average of 1,383 searches per 100,000 residents. To put that into perspective, residents of Connecticut are searching for Ozempic 76% more than those who live in New Mexico, which ranked lowest out of all 50 states.

In second place is New York, which searches for Ozempic 1,364 times a month on average per 100,000 people. New Yorkers’ fourth most searched-for term is ‘Ozempic face’ with 20,016 searches a month on average across the entire state’s population. The term Ozempic face has also gained 31.7 million views on TikTok and is due to the appearance of excess skin on the face becoming ‘saggier’ and more wrinkled due to rapid weight loss.

In third place is Louisiana, with an average of 1,354 searches for Ozempic a month per 100,000 people. Louisiana’s top preferred searches after ‘Ozempic’ include ‘Ozempic side effects’, ‘Ozempic weight loss’, and ‘Ozempic for weight loss’.

Florida comes in fourth place with 1,310 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. The fifth most searched-for Ozempic-related term is “Ozempic coupons”, with 4,700 searches across the state’s entire population on average. Cheaper alternatives to Ozempic have become popular during the viral weight loss trend, with #ozempicdupe gaining 2.8 million views on TikTok. Extensive research and speaking to a healthcare specialist should take place before purchasing or trying cheaper alternatives or dupes.

In fifth place, Massachusetts has 1,263 average monthly searches per 100,000 people. The residents in Massachusetts are more obsessed with Ozempic by 32% than those in the neighbouring state of Vermont.

Texas followed closely behind in sixth place with 1,257 monthly searches per month per 100,000 residents.

In seventh place is New Jersey with 1,242 searches per 100,000 people searching for Ozempic. New Jersey’s Chelsea Handler has shared her own experience of unknowingly being prescribed Ozempic, and the drug being used for weight loss in Hollywood circles during her appearance on Alex Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast.

West Virginia is in eighth place, with 1,230 searches a month on average per 100,000 people. Just after that is Tennessee, with 1,214 searches on average per 100,000 residents.

Finally, rounding off the list in tenth place is Oklahoma, with 1,199 monthly searches on average per 100,000 people.

At the other end of the scale, New Mexico, Wisconsin and Iowa are the top three states least seemingly concerned about the viral weight loss drug Ozempic.

