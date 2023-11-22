The Los Angeles Clippers have bounced back after committing James Harden to be their starting point guard and pushing Russell Westbrook to the bench. Since the roster adjustment, the Clippers are 2-0.

Speaking on Run It Back, FanDuel TV’s NBA-centric morning show hosted by Shams Charania, Chandler Parsons, Michelle Beadle, and Lou Williams, Charania spoke on the Clippers.

“They needed to rip the Band-Aid off… They went all in on James Harden…They’re 2-0 with James Harden as their starting point guard,” Charania said.

Advertisement

You can hear it from Shams below.

"They went all in on James Harden…They're 2-0 with James Harden as their starting point guard."@ShamsCharania on the Clippers starting James Harden over Russell Westbrook.



📺: https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7 pic.twitter.com/PHcaxdGadT — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 21, 2023

Harden was traded from the Sixers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and an additional first-round pick. P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev will head to the Clippers. The additional first-round pick will be directed to a third team.