Wale’s Team Denies the Rapper Was Held from a Balcony by Diddy

Following Cassie’s explosive lawsuit against Diddy, exposing a moment where he held a friend over a balcony, pockets of the Internet attempted to identify the victim. One resurfaced story stated it was rapper Wale.

Wale’s management team responded to the accusation, stating the story was “a complete fabrication.”

They added, “It is a fantasy written by an outsider to exploit a viral story for clicks … the author must have watched “The Five Heartbeats” on basic cable and got inspired. They have never been in the same room as the people mentioned. Wale has never met Cassie or the author and was never involved in any type of altercation. He wishes peace for everyone involved in the settlement.”

You can hear the origin of the rumor below.