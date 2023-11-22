Kevhani Camilla Hicks, who is a Florida emcee who goes by the name Key Vhani, has been charged with second degree murder in the fatal shooting of her manager in the Wynwood section of Miami on October 8.

Video footage shows an altercation between Hicks and another man not long before the rapper pulled out a gun from her bag and fired the weapon several times. Her manager, who could be seen in the video running from the gunfire, eventually collapsed and succumbed to his injuries.

Rapper reportedly shoots and kills manager pic.twitter.com/9p9e6Dm0XY — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 20, 2023

Hicks, who claimed self defense in the shooting, was released on a $50,000 bond and house arrest while awaiting trial.

