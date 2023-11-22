Gunna is back outside, pulling up to the Los Angeles Rams game. During his time at SoFi Stadium, Rams players greeted him, including wide receiver Puka Nucua, who handed him his jersey. Gunna also tossed a football down the field. He wasn’t Matthew Stafford, but it was still a good toss. You can see the moments below.

Gunna shows off his football skills at the Rams game 🏈 pic.twitter.com/TmGN644GEq — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 20, 2023