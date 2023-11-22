While giving all year round is always a vibe, the holidays open our hearts a bit more as we pull out the decorations and set up the fireplaces to spend time with family, friends and more. Atlanta is giving back for the holidays to those who are less fortunate.

Over the weekend, Saturday Streetz 94.5, Yung Joc + The Streetz Morning Takeover and friends partnered with Walmart, Dwight Howard + Mu Real to give out over 300 + Turkeys to the community on Old National Hwy.

Community members lined up in front of the Walmart and picked up their turkeys, while enjoying good music and fun. Yung Joc, Mz. Shyneka + Shawty Shawty hosted on the Mic, while taking photos and giving each person a Turkey in hand. Atlanta Slingshot Community + Torrey 100 came through in their most decorated low riders and lit up the parking lot. The Gorilla Game Bus kept people interactive with a few games to choose from while they waited and it was all smiles.

On Sunday, event planner + operations extraordinaire, Sheriè P, hosted a Men’s Appreciation day, inspired by her client Yung Joc and the men who are doing amazing things for others all throughout the year. The event was held at Hammer and Nails Grooming salon in Midtown Atlanta. Hosted by Yung Joc, some notable guests included Dwight Howard, producer Chino Dollar, Hot Boy Turk, Mykko Montana, and Councilman Dr. Mark Baker.

The men indulged in Selfcare packages that included massages provided by Miso Natural Wellness Spa, culinary treats made by Chef Camille of Eat Your Greens catering and Chef Lou’s Greatest of the Plates. They also were given full hand scrubs and massages with their manicures to spoil them the right way.

Thanksgiving sets off the fourth quarter holiday experience and it seems these notables are off to a great start mixing the spirit of giving and self-care all in one.