Legendary rapper Busta Rhymes has officially released his highly anticipated full-length album, BLOCKBUSTA, available now through Conglomerate Ent./Epic Records. The 12-time GRAMMY® Award nominee collaborates with an ensemble of music heavyweights, including Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz, who join Busta in the executive production of the album.

BLOCKBUSTA packs a powerful punch with 19 tracks, showcasing Busta Rhymes’ unparalleled lyrical skills and cementing his status as one of the most influential figures in hip-hop. The album kicks off with the energetic “THE STATEMENT,” setting the tone for a musical journey that captures the essence of Busta’s iconic style.

The star-studded guest list on BLOCKBUSTA includes Quavo, BIA, Young Thug, Blxst, Yung Bleu, DaBaby, T-Pain, Swizz Beatz, Chris Brown, Shenseea, and more. With a diverse range of collaborations, Busta Rhymes demonstrates his ability to seamlessly blend with both established and emerging talents, creating an album that resonates with fans of all generations.

BLOCKBUSTA is now available on all major streaming platforms, inviting fans to experience the latest offering from the rap legend.