Diddy is facing another lawsuit; this time, he is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman on camera three decades ago. According to TMZ, Diddy is being sued by Joi Dickerson-Neal, whom he encountered when she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991.

Dickerson-Neal states Diddy took her out for chicken and waffles at a Harlem restaurant and took her to a recording studio. She stated her legs “felt rubbery,” and she couldn’t stand, believing she got drugged during the meal.

After the studio, she was driven to a house where she was sexually assaulted and the moment was secretly recorded.

She’s suing Diddy under the New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which expired on Thanksgiving. A spokesperson responded to the suit.

“This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head,” the spokesperson said. “Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”