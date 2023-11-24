Dwight Howard is in the holiday spirit! Fans reached out to Dwight, asking if he could open his heart and giveaway signed sneakers and Jerseys. The NBA Champion not only complied and delivered on Thanksgiving eve— he gave away, 12 autographed Basketball Jerseys that he wore during various games.

“I firmly believe that the more we give, the more we receive in return. It’s not about receiving material rewards, but rather the intangible rewards of joy, happiness, and peace that come from making a positive impact on someone else’s life. I am a firm believer in the concept of paying it forward and spreading kindness wherever I go.” – Dwight Howard

In addition, Dwight also gave away a Jersey and pair of autographed Kobe Grinches sneakers along with pairs of his own sneakers as well. As a bonus, he picked on a lucky fan on Tik Tok and sent them the Jersey from his first game in Taiwan, where he scored 38 points 25 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 blocks. There may be some “Superman Powers” in that Jersey!

Dwight didn’t limit the reach as he opened this up to fans worldwide picking winners from Nigeria, Philippines, Taiwan, India, U.S.A and more.

“Ultimately, giving back is my way of expressing gratitude for the many blessings I have been given. It is a way for me to give back to the world and make it a better place, one act of kindness at a time. I am committed to continuing to give back and to always be a source of light and hope for those in need.” – Dwight Howard