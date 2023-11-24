Harve Pierre, former president of Bad Boy Records, has been sued for grooming and sexually assaulting his assistant. The lawsuit states Pierre’s allegations by his assistant occured “on multiple occasions in New York City and other locations throughout the country” and “used his position of authority as plaintiff’s boss to groom, exploit, and sexually assault her.”

The assistant is now seeking damanges that will “fully and fairly compensate” the assault. Listed in the suit are Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Combs Enterprises.

“We have recently become aware of a lawsuit filed in New York by a former employee,” a spokesperson for Bad Boy Records said to Rolling Stone. “The allegations are from many years ago that were never brought to the attention of the company. Neither the plaintiff nor the executive are current employees of the company. We are now investigating the allegations, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees.”

The development comes less than a week after Diddy settled a lawsuit with Cassie over accusations that included domestic violence and rape. According to TMZ, the suit was ended in New York on Monday. The doc reads, “Pursuant to an agreement between the parties, Plaintiff hereby dismisses this action, with prejudice and without costs or fees to either party.”

Shortly after news of the lawsuit rattled the world on Thursday, Diddy and Cassie settled the lawsuit on Friday.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said after the settlement. “I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

For the first time since settling his lawsuit with his ex-lover, singer Cassie, Diddy has been spotted. He was spotted outside his Star Island Miami mansion, beside his chief of staff, with his face buried in his hands.

Paparazzi got photos of diddy for the first time since he’s been exposed for putting Cassie through so much abuse & SA. I hope he suffer frfr pic.twitter.com/bECJeArxHD — NATE (@NATERERUN) November 19, 2023

After settling with Cassie following her explosive allegations. Ben Brafman, Diddy’s lawyer, shared a statement:

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Diddy was sued by his former lover Cassie, stating she was rapped and sex trafficked during their relationship. Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, filed the suit in New York City, stating she was the victim of a “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking.

