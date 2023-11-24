Jamie Foxx is being sued for an alleged sexual assault on a rooftop in New York City eight years ago. According to the lawsuit, Foxx was at Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015.

TMZ notes the woman noticed Foxx a couple of tables over and asked for a picture. The woman claimed during the picture, Foxx seemed intoxicated and showered her with compliments of having a “supermodel body” and looking like Gabrielle Union.

The woman states Foxx would place both hands on her waist, eventually go under her top, and begin to rub her breasts. The woman stated Foxx would also put his hands in her pants, touching her vagina and anus.

Foxx would allegedly stop once her friends came over. The woman stated she had medical treatment and suffered from pain and emotional distress. She is suing Foxx, Catch, and its employees.