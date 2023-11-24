Co-founder of Interscope Records, Jimmy Iovine, is being sued by a woman for sexual misconduct and abuse. According to Pitchfork, Jane Doe was “sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation” in Aug. 2007.

The lawsuit lists assault and battery, seeking “economic and compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and costs.”

Reaching out to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson said, “No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, nor have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff prior to now.”

