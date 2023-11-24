Chaka Zulu is no longer facing a murder charge after a shooting in Atlanta last year. Fulton County prosecutors have found the manager of Ludacris acted in self-defense when he shot and killed 23-year-old Artez Benton.

Hitting Instagram, Zulu wrote, “I thank all who supported and prayed for me those seen and unseen. God is the Greatest. My ancestors are with me. Love is love.

“The Atlanta Police Department made an arrest on charges determined at a standard of probable cause, which is their duty in this and all cases,” the statement from the Fulton County District Attorney office reads. “The District Attorney’s office investigates cases to determine what can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial…Our investigation of the facts and analysis of applicable law indicates that this is an appropriate resolution of this case based on the standard of proof required.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Chaka Zulu spoke after he was shot outside his restaurant. Hitting Instagram, Zulu thanked all that lifted him up:

“THIS TIME A YEAR AGO , LOVE AND THANK ALL WHO HAVE LIFTED ME UP IN THIS PROCESS. I AM GRATEFUL I AM THANKFUL I AM BLESSED.”

Chaka Zulu was charged with murder in relation to a shooting that took place in a restaurant in Atlanta in June 2022 and resulted in the death of one person. Atlanta Police have charged Zulu with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and simple violence despite the co-founder of Luda’s Disturbing Tha Peace imprint’s claims of self-defense.

In a video obtained by TMZ, a group of men, including the now dead Artez Benton, entered Zulu’s Apt4B restaurant but would leave minutes later after a dispute. Zulu returned to the restaurant and got into a heated argument with Tre’mon Robinson, who was a part of the group asked to leave.

Later in the video, another man, Corey Crawford, is seen grabbing an item from a car, which Zulu believed was a gun. Robinson would bump Zulu as his friends would come over. Zulu was jumped by all three men. A woman associate would attempt to help Chaka Zulu, but she was punched in the face. Crawford would duck behind a car, and shots are fired, seemingly coming from Zulu first. Shots are returned, hitting Zulu in the back. Benton sustained a shot to the chest, which would kill him.