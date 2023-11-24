Following his settlement with Cassie’s sexual abuse suit, Macy’s is beginning to remove Diddy’s Sean John clothing brand from stores.

Radar Online notes the department store giant is following through on a plan that was already in motion as the brand does not bring in the numbers it previously did. “As part of our ongoing review of our brand portfolio, the Sean John collection has started to phase out of assortment since early fall 2023,” a insider revealed.

The products will be removed from stores and also taken off the website. Macy’s has been the exclusive home for the brand since 2010.

Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy is officially dismissed. According to TMZ, the suit was ended in New York on Monday. The doc reads, “Pursuant to an agreement between the parties, Plaintiff hereby dismisses this action, with prejudice and without costs or fees to either party.”

Shortly after news of the lawsuit rattled the world on Thursday, Diddy and Cassie settled the lawsuit on Friday.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said after the settlement. “I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

For the first time since settling his lawsuit with his ex-lover, singer Cassie, Diddy has been spotted. He was spotted outside his Star Island Miami mansion, beside his chief of staff, with his face buried in his hands.

Paparazzi got photos of diddy for the first time since he’s been exposed for putting Cassie through so much abuse & SA. I hope he suffer frfr pic.twitter.com/bECJeArxHD — NATE (@NATERERUN) November 19, 2023

After settling with Cassie following her explosive allegations. Ben Brafman, Diddy’s lawyer, shared a statement:

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Diddy was sued by his former lover Cassie, stating she was rapped and sex trafficked during their relationship. Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, filed the suit in New York City, stating she was the victim of a “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking.

Included in the lawsuit was a 2018 rape, which Cassie stated as Diddy attempted to prevent her from leaving him.

You can learn more about the allegations here.